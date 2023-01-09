“This is a great time of year to refocus on heart health,” said Dr. Catherine Benziger, an Essentia Health cardiologist. “It’s important to make changes to be as healthy as possible as prevention is the best way to avoid heart attacks, strokes and other chronic conditions.”
Heart health is something that is often overlooked until it is too late. Essentia offers tools that can aid in preventive care for a healthy heart.
One resource available at Essentia is a heart risk assessment tool. During an assessment, you compare your actual age to your heart’s biological age, calculate your risk of developing cardiovascular disease and prioritize the most alarming risk factors. It explains those risks, provides tips on taking care of your heart and preventing future complications.
There are a variety of ways you can take care of your heart, including:
• Eating a balanced diet: Include fresh veggies, whole grains and lean proteins while avoiding fried, packaged or high-sugar and/or -salt foods.
• Being active: Exercise at least 30 minutes a day.
• Maintain a healthy weight: Losing weight if you’re overweight can help prevent heart problems.
• Get quality sleep: Aim for at least seven hours a night.
• Quit smoking.
• Manage stress and health conditions: Stress, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and other conditions are linked to increased heart trouble.
“A good rule of thumb is to just move more and sit less,” said Benziger. “We recommend at least 8,000-10,000 steps a day for most adults. Kids need 60 minutes of physical activity every day. Maintaining a normal body weight helps prevent the onset of diabetes and high blood pressure. Getting enough sleep and reducing stress are important, too, and under-recognized risk factors for heart disease.”
Essentia offers a cardiometabolic clinic. This is a specialized program developed to help reduce your cardiometabolic risk, maintain a healthy lifestyle and improve risk factors to prevent heart and vascular disease. Experts work with patients who have high blood pressure or cholesterol, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea and more. All of these risk factors can increase your chance of heart disease.
“If someone is concerned about their family history, has a history of pregnancy-related high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, autoimmune diseases or is high risk on the heart survey, we recommend they schedule an appointment with a primary care provider to discuss their risk,” said Benziger. “A coronary artery calcium score or a visit with a cardiologist may be helpful for adults older than 40 at intermediate to high risk to determine if they need additional medication to lower their risk.”
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the U.S. Heart disease symptoms can be different in everyone so it’s important to understand your personal risk factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.