Rob Schmieg

Rob Schmieg

 Riverwood Healthcare Center

Rob Schmieg, a certified nurse anesthetist (CRNA), has joined Riverwood Healthcare Center’s surgical services provider team.

Schmieg brings extensive anesthesia experience, working at Lakewood Health in Staples as a CRNA and director of anesthesia, and most recently as an anesthesia supervisor and CRNA for Mayo’s Critical Access Hospitals in Wisconsin. During his CRNA practice, he has developed specialty skills in obstetrics, labor and delivery, as well as regional anesthesia/analgesia and general anesthesia.

