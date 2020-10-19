Many school districts have been pursuing a goal of having one device per student.
Recently, this goal has been seen as more urgent because of need to respond to the current pandemic by offering online instruction.
There is a dark side to the increased reliance on electronic devices for work, socializing and education.
Experts warn about a suite of effects: physical, psychological and social that can result from increased screen time. Some are even more of a concern when the person connecting via a device is a growing child.
BIOMETRIC DATA COLLECTION
There has been a rush to take teaching and meeting activities (social interactions) into the virtual realm in response to the full or partial lockdowns being experienced over the past six or seven months.
This situation has led to an increased enthusiasm for adoption of emerging technologies. It is important to grasp the bigger picture as education, medical interactions, work, meetings, church and weddings move to online platforms.
Many consortiums of leaders in education, medicine and government are engaged in discussions about the timeliness of moving to blockchain systems and digital governance to keep track of all the data being collected on individuals.
With blockchain, all of an individual’s medical, educational, financial and employment data can be linked to an identifying number. This has advantages that include ability to track milestones and the thousands of data points individuals accumulate during their daily interactions.
The corollary is of course, a complete loss of privacy and the potential for private data to be bought, sold, exploited or stolen.
School childrens’ privacy is likely being violated by the child-centered games or educational apps he or she is playing, in direct violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
That was a finding of a new study analyzing how developers collect and share personal digital information while children are using many of the tens of thousands of digital apps created for kids – a trend that is on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic as more and more children shelter and study at home.
“My colleagues and I found that 67% of the apps played by 3- to 4-year-old children collected these sorts of digital identifiers – mobile serial numbers or ID codes that can be traced back to the device’s owner – and shared them with ‘third party’ marketing companies,” said lead author Dr. Jenny Radesky, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.
“The fact that two-thirds of apps used by very young children transmit information about their online activity — information that is ultimately used to target ads — suggests that COPPA non-compliance is indeed widespread, and more enforcement is needed,” said Angela Campbell, who directs the Institute for Public Representation Communications and Technology Clinic at Georgetown Law, in an accompanying editorial.
This is of concern because the tapped information can be used by businesses to identify personality traits or behavioral weaknesses that leave children open to risk for manipulation or exploitation, the study said.
“It is incredible how much can be inferred from a child’s gameplay behavior: their impulsivity, responses to rewards, or information processing,” said Radesky, who is a developmental-behavioral pediatrician and a lead author of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ screen time guidelines.
“Educational technology reveals even more about our children’s strengths and weaknesses, including data such as their behavioral self-control or learning disabilities,” she added.
There are investors who are so interested in using biometric data collected from students that they will invest in the technology, according to The World Economic Forum (WEF), based in Switzerland, an international nonprofit, founded in 1971, which is called the economic arm of the United Nations.
In its mission statement, the WEF is “committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas” (www.weforum.org/about/world-economic-forum).
HEALTH CONCERNS
Display screens of computers, tablets, smartphones and other digital devices emit significant amounts of blue light.
The amount of HEV light these devices emit is only a fraction of that emitted by the sun. But the amount of time people spend using these devices and the proximity of these screens to the user’s face have many eye doctors and other health care professionals concerned about possible long-term effects of blue light from computers and phones on eye health.
Unlike UV light, virtually all visible blue light passes through the cornea and lens and reaches the retina.
Laboratory studies have shown that too much exposure to blue light can damage light-sensitive cells in the retina, causing changes that resemble those of macular degeneration, which can lead to permanent vision loss (Gary Heiting, OD).
The addictive qualities of screen viewing and scrolling are well documented, as are the potential negative effects of long exposures to electro-magnetic radiation emanating from electronic devices.
