Aitkin, MN (56431)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.