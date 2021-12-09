Minnesotans looking for private health insurance coverage starting Jan. 1, 2022 have one week left to enroll through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace.
If you’re currently uninsured, self-employed, or lack access to coverage through your employer, now is the time to visit MNsure.org and check your options. More than 170 health and dental plans are available for 2022 through MNsure, and every county in Minnesota has at least 19 separate health insurance plan options to choose from.
MNsure is your one-stop shop for finding the right health coverage that fits your needs, and it’s the only place where you can access benefits that can save you money. “Don’t assume you earn too much money to qualify for tax credits that lower the cost of your monthly premiums,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Federal assistance has expanded the benefits available through MNsure and more Minnesotans are eligible for savings in 2022 than ever before."
Signing up for a private health plan before the December 15 deadline ensures that you will have a full year of coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Maintaining coverage helps protect you and your family from unexpected, high medical costs. When you sign up for a private health plan through MNsure, you also can be sure you’re covered for all 10 essential health benefits including doctor’s office visits, prescription drugs, and preventive and wellness services.
MNsure Contact Center offers extended hours
For questions about your account or application, you can contact MNsure representatives directly through our Contact Center at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873 outside the Twin Cities. Leading up to the Dec. 15 deadline, the MNsure Contact Center will have extended business hours to serve more Minnesotans:
- Monday, Dec. 13: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 14: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 15: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Opportunities to enroll after Dec. 15
Minnesotans who miss the Dec. 15 deadline have until Jan. 15, 2022 – the very last day of open enrollment – to enroll in a private health plan with coverage starting on Feb. 1, 2022. The Dec. 15 deadline does not apply to Minnesotans with coverage through MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance or members of federally recognized tribes, who can enroll through MNsure any time of year, including outside of the annual open enrollment period.
