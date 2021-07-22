The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes, assisted living communities and other long-term care facilities across the country, announced the release of a recent survey of providers across the U.S. Results from the survey showcase the urgent need to address the economic crisis facing the profession.
Only a quarter of nursing homes and assisted living communities are confident they can last a year or more.
More than half of nursing homes and nearly half of assisted living communities say their organization is operating at a loss.
Nearly half of nursing homes and assisted living communities have had to make cuts in 2021 due to increased expenses or lost revenue.
The top three costs facilities have incurred due to COVID-19, regardless of whether they have had cases or not, are additional pay for staff, hiring additional staff and personal protective equipment (PPE).
In 2021, 84% of nursing homes said they are losing revenue due to fewer post-acute patients coming from the hospital.
Ninety-two percent of nursing homes and 62% of assisted living facilities said the Provider Relief Fund has been helpful during COVID-19.
More than half of nursing homes and more than one-third of assisted living communities say that Medicaid fee-for-service is problematic in covering the actual cost to provide care to residents. Of those, more than one-quarter of both providers qualify it is a serious problem.
An analysis by AHCA/NCAL earlier this year estimated that the nursing home industry is expected to lose $94 billion over the course of the pandemic, and more than 1,800 facilities could close their doors. Closures are hard on vulnerable residents who are forced to move, their family members who must often travel farther to see their loved ones, and dedicated caregivers who are out of a job.
