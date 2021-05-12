Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced May 6 that the state will lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions just before the Memorial Day weekend.
The statewide mask mandate will also end no later than July 1 – possibly sooner when 70% of residents 16 and older get at least one dose of vaccine.
The first step in the three-phase timeline started at noon, May 7, removing capacity limits for outdoor dining, events and other get-togethers. It also removed outdoor mask requirements except for large venues of more than 500 people, and eliminated the state’s mandatory 11 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants.
The announcement was made 14 months to the day after Minnesota recorded its first official COVID-19 case. Walz also said the state is on track to hit the 70% first-shot vaccine mark by the end of June, with only 473,000 doses needed to get there.
Right now, the state is sitting at about 47% of residents with at least one vaccination dose. However, percentages are better in Aitkin County, where 7,242 people (53.5%) over the age of 16 have at least one dose of a vaccine.
In addition, cases are trending downward in the county. In the most recent wave, the county’s peak case rate was 36.63 cases per 10,000 people.
As of last week, there was a decline in cases each day, and May 6 showed a case load of 20.84 cases per 10,000, with 33 cases between April 28 and May 5.
Aitkin County Public Health Supervisor Erin Melz said vaccinations remain a key part of the strategy for controlling COVID-19.
“Vaccination will not eliminate or completely prevent infection,” Melz said. “If infection occurs, it is proven to: one, reduce spread to others; two, reduce symptoms; and three, greatly reduce chance of hospitalization or death.”
In Aitkin County, in addition to the 53.5% with at least one dose of vaccine, 6,594 have completed their vaccine series (48.7%). For ages 65 or older, the numbers are better – 3,772 people (73.3%) have received at least one shot and 3,651 (71%) have received the complete vaccine series.
With those numbers, vaccination clinics around the area are starting to slow down. Riverwood Healthcare will be transitioning to one day a week. Aitkin County Public Health will continue to offer vaccines – both for adults and at schools for adolescents whose parents want their child to receive them.
For more information, call 218-927-7200 to inquire about dates or visit the website and click on the COVID-19 banner and then click on “sign up for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics here.”
But businesses in Aitkin County are already starting to see the benefits. Aitkin County Fair representatives said on Facebook that they expect the fair to happen, while Aitkin County has numerous restaurants, bars and vacation sites either reopening or opening for the first time.
The state fishing opener is scheduled for Saturday. That generally marks the start of the tourism season in the county.
“We will all reap the positive benefits of 70% of those 16 and older vaccinated on or before July 1,” Melz said. “This is important for our businesses and everyone residing in or visiting Aitkin County.”
The second step begins May 28, the Friday before Memorial Day, when all remaining capacity and distancing limits will end, including for indoor events and gatherings. But masks will still be required in indoor public places and workplaces, and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people, such as Twins and Wild games.
The third step, once the state hits the 70% target but no later than July 1, lifts the state’s remaining mask requirements. However, local governments and individual businesses can still require masks and maintain other restrictions beyond July 1 if they choose.
About 59% of Minnesota’s population 16 years and older has received at least one vaccine shot, and nearly 46% have completed the series, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The governor said the state is on track to hit the 70% first-shot mark by the end of June, and that it will take only 473,000 doses to get there.
Because younger Minnesotans are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, the state’s hybrid model of in-person and distance learning for schools will continue until the end of the academic year. State and local education officials will discuss over the summer what school will look like next fall, when younger age groups are expected to be vaccine-eligible. But Walz said a distance learning option will be preserved for families that choose it.
Other emergency measures Walz has imposed under his emergency powers will remain in place, including an eviction moratorium and a price gouging ban.
The governor said the Legislature should agree just to codify those protections, including a way to wind down the moratorium, which would allow him to cancel even more executive orders.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
