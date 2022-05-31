The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, in cooperation with HealthForce Minnesota, Blue Jacket Career Academy, Northwood Technical College, Rainy Lake Medical Center, St. Luke’s, Essentia Health, Bigfork Valley, Rock Ridge School District, Fairview Range, MN Employment and Economic Development, Wilderness Health, JET, CTE, Cook Hospital, Grand Itasca, Lake View, Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital, North Shore Health and NEXT Career Pathways, will host an in-person, two-day residential SCRUBS Camp for area high school students on Aug. 3-4, at Hibbing Community College.

The Hibbing camp is geared toward high school level students (entering grades 9-12) from the seven-county Arrowhead region (Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties).

SCRUBS Camp provides students the opportunity to learn about different health care professions from health care providers though sessions. Sessions will include educational opportunities in mental health, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, surgical technician, nursing, information technology, paramedicine, health care administration, mortuary science and more.

It offers students a chance to learn about many different professions. For students, the camp is a way to turn dreaming of a career into truly seeing a future for themselves in health care or long-term care. Students learn about the schooling necessary, demand for those careers and potential salary levels.

“It is inspiring to see that first glimmer of excitement in a student’s eyes as they develop dreams for their future,” said Brenda Shafer-Pellinen, Hibbing SCRUBS Camp coordinator. “Students begin to see the world in a whole new way and realize all of the possibilities open to them.”

This year’s camp will be open to 32 students. Students can attend at no cost because of local grant funding. Student spots are limited, but still available. Interested students can apply at: https://bit.ly/Hib

bingScrubsCamp. Applications close on July 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.