The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, in cooperation with HealthForce Minnesota, Blue Jacket Career Academy, Northwood Technical College, Rainy Lake Medical Center, St. Luke’s, Essentia Health, Bigfork Valley, Rock Ridge School District, Fairview Range, MN Employment and Economic Development, Wilderness Health, JET, CTE, Cook Hospital, Grand Itasca, Lake View, Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital, North Shore Health and NEXT Career Pathways, will host an in-person, two-day residential SCRUBS Camp for area high school students on Aug. 3-4, at Hibbing Community College.
The Hibbing camp is geared toward high school level students (entering grades 9-12) from the seven-county Arrowhead region (Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties).
SCRUBS Camp provides students the opportunity to learn about different health care professions from health care providers though sessions. Sessions will include educational opportunities in mental health, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, surgical technician, nursing, information technology, paramedicine, health care administration, mortuary science and more.
It offers students a chance to learn about many different professions. For students, the camp is a way to turn dreaming of a career into truly seeing a future for themselves in health care or long-term care. Students learn about the schooling necessary, demand for those careers and potential salary levels.
“It is inspiring to see that first glimmer of excitement in a student’s eyes as they develop dreams for their future,” said Brenda Shafer-Pellinen, Hibbing SCRUBS Camp coordinator. “Students begin to see the world in a whole new way and realize all of the possibilities open to them.”
This year’s camp will be open to 32 students. Students can attend at no cost because of local grant funding. Student spots are limited, but still available. Interested students can apply at: https://bit.ly/Hib
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
