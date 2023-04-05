Narcan is a prescription naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray used for the treatment of opioid overdoses, either known or suspected.
Naloxone was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015 and is a medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose by attaching to opioid receptors and reversing/blocking the effects of opioids. If no opioids were involved, Narcan will not harm the person it has been administered to.
“Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, morphine and many others,” said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Opioids are a class of drugs naturally found in the opium poppy plant. Some prescription opioids are made from the plant directly, and others are made by scientists in labs using the same chemical structure. Opioids are often used as medicines because they contain chemicals that relax the body and can relieve pain. Prescription opioids are used mostly to treat moderate to severe pain, though some opioids can be used to treat coughing and diarrhea.”
Opioids can slow or stop a person’s breathing and lead to death.
OTC approval
On March 29, the FDA announced in a press release the approval of the first Over-the-Counter (OTC) naloxone nasal spray.
State Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, and Cchairman of the state’s Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council (OERAC) issued the following statement regarding news that the FDA had approved naloxone to be sold over-the-counter and without a prescription: “While it took longer than it should have, this news is an important milestone in the fight against opioid addiction and overdose deaths,” said Rep. Baker. “Improved access to this safe and easy-to-use nasal spray will save thousands of lives across Minnesota and around the nation. Despite today’s positive news, our work is not done. That’s why I continue to work hard to pass our bill that will hold drug dealers accountable for selling illegal fentanyl. Increasing criminal penalties for those that deal these deadly drugs in our communities is the next step in winning this fight.”
The FDA said, “The timeline for availability and price of this OTC product is determined by the manufacturer. The FDA will work with all stakeholders to help facilitate the continued availability of naloxone nasal spray products during the time needed to implement the Narcan switch from prescription to OTC status, which may take months. Other formulations and dosages of naloxone will remain available by prescription only.
“Drug overdose persists as a major public health issue in the United States, with more than 101,750 reported fatal overdoses occurring in the 12-month period ending in October 2022, primarily driven by synthetic opioids like illicit fentanyl.”
naloxone locally
Narcan policies in municipalities have been implemented locally to help combat opioid overdoses. For example, the Hill City Police Department was approved to have on hand by the city council in squad cars, at city hall, at the school and several emergency medical responders carry it.
In January, the Mille Lacs Messenger reported that the East Central Regional Library Board considered having naloxone on hand at its branch locations. Mille Lacs County Commissioner Genny Reynolds, who sits on the ECRL Board, said having the naloxone on-hand would be comparable to having AEDs, used when someone enters cardiac arrest.
In February 2022, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) launched a digital map that identified access points for naloxone as part of an effort to prevent drug overdose deaths.
