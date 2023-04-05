Narcan
Getty Images

Narcan is a prescription naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray used for the treatment of opioid overdoses, either known or suspected.

Naloxone was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015 and is a medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose by attaching to opioid receptors and reversing/blocking the effects of opioids. If no opioids were involved, Narcan will not harm the person it has been administered to.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.