The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet virtually via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. A speaker from the American Parkinson’s Disease Association will present on future treatment options for Parkinson’s. If you are not already on the email list or have a question, call 218-829-4017.
