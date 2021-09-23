The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Rd., Baxter on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.
There will be a presentation on DBS (deep brain stimulation). Please call 218-829-4017 if you have questions. Masks are required at the church.
