Aitkin, MN (56431)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.