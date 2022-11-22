More Minnesota children are learning about how their food is grown - and how they can eat healthy - because of a partnership of child care providers, local farmers and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The Minnesota Farm to Early Care Network implemented a 12-month pilot project that tapped into interest among child care providers to connect children to local farmers and healthy eating. Demand for the project’s six-month grants increased between the first round in 2021 and the second round in 2022 to exceed available funding. During the first round in 2021, 14 out of 94 applications were funded. In 2022, 32 of 459 grant applications were funded.

