Pathologists Daniels, M.D., Maple Grove, and Susan Wheaton, M.D., Golden Valley, recently joined the medical staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.
Both perform laboratory tests and help CRMC’s health care providers reach diagnoses.
Daniels earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota in Duluth and Minneapolis. He completed a residency in pathology at the University of Minnesota and affiliated hospitals, a fellowship in surgical pathology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and a fellowship in gastrointestinal and liver pathology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.
Wheaton earned her medical degree at Rush University in Chicago.
She completed her residency at Northwestern University in Chicago and a fellowship at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City.
