Cuyuna Regional Medical Center acknowledges the continuous focus on safe patient care. To support the year-round efforts of its health care providers and support teams, CRMC has set aside the week of March 13-19 to highlight important patient safety issues, spread awareness, and re-commit efforts during Patient Safety Awareness Week.
“We are emphasizing that safety in the delivery of health care is the highest priority, all the time,” said CRMC Quality coordinator, Kelly Peterson, R.N. “Safe care is the most important aspect of care regardless of where that care takes place, from EMS, to the hospital, physician offices, ambulatory settings, pharmacy, home or long-term care settings.”
Patient Safety Awareness Week is an annual recognition event intended to encourage everyone to learn more about health care safety. The week serves as a dedicated time and platform for growing awareness about patient safety
and recognizing the work already being done. The goal is to inspire action to improve the safety of the health care system for patients and the workforce.
CRMC is supporting the week with an awareness campaign and staff education. The organization encourages patients and family members to be involved in the care process and ask, “How do you provide safe care?”
