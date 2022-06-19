Jenny Pederson, Brainerd, Registered Nurse coordinator at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Care Center, received the Mary Lou Houle Nursing Excellence Award May 2.

Her award nominators wrote, “Jenny is a role model for nurses and staff in long-term care, with a visible passion for caring for seniors. There is a motto with some of the nurses, ‘What would Jenny do?.’ She is a leader for mentoring new nurses and nursing assistants. In tough situations, nurses reflect on ‘What would Jenny do in this situation?’ to help guide them in critical thinking and steps needed.” They added that, “Everything she does has the residents’ best interests at the center of her actions ... Residents and family members know Jenny by name and trust her to care for them and their loved ones.”

