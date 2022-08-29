Pharmacist earns ‘Trophy Fish Award’

Trophy Fish Award winner Elsie Durgin (center) with from left: Senior Administrative Assistant Kodi Olander; Chief Financial Officer Katie Berg; Chief Executive Officer Amy Hart; Retail Pharmacy Director Jennifer Giza; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Westin; and Executive Assistant Bobbie Ward.
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Pharmacogenomics Clinical Pharmacist Elsie Durgin of Crosby was recently presented the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in her job duties by assisting a patient in obtaining a prescription.
Her nominator wrote, “Elsie helped a patient fill a prescription that was refused for two days at another pharmacy in the area because of their pharmacist’s personal beliefs about the medication. She was able to transfer the prescription for the patient but it was not covered at our pharmacy so she paid for it out of her own money so the patient would be able to get their medication.”
A CRMC employee since 2021, Durgin earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in Minneapolis. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and Spanish from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. She previously worked as a medication therapy management pharmacist, pharmacy resident, and staff pharmacist at Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
