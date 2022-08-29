Pharmacist earns ‘Trophy Fish Award’

Trophy Fish Award winner Elsie Durgin (center) with from left:  Senior Administrative Assistant Kodi Olander; Chief Financial Officer Katie Berg; Chief Executive Officer Amy Hart; Retail Pharmacy Director Jennifer Giza; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Westin; and Executive Assistant Bobbie Ward.

 submitted

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Pharmacogenomics Clinical Pharmacist Elsie Durgin of Crosby was recently presented the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in her job duties by assisting a patient in obtaining a prescription.

Her nominator wrote, “Elsie helped a patient fill a prescription that was refused for two days at another pharmacy in the area because of their pharmacist’s personal beliefs about the medication. She was able to transfer the prescription for the patient but it was not covered at our pharmacy so she paid for it out of her own money so the patient would be able to get their medication.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.