Justin Richards, Pequot Lakes, was recently promoted to clinical pharmacist lead at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

In his new position, Richards will work with the clinical pharmacy staff to ensure appropriate training and compliance to regulatory standards and policies. He will assist in coordinating staff schedules and daily assignments ensuring appropriate levels of 24/7 coverage. Richards will also coordinate pharmacy operational changes with clinical pharmacists and assist the pharmacy director with quality assurance functions and process improvement.

