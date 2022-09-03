Justin Richards, Pequot Lakes, was recently promoted to clinical pharmacist lead at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.
In his new position, Richards will work with the clinical pharmacy staff to ensure appropriate training and compliance to regulatory standards and policies. He will assist in coordinating staff schedules and daily assignments ensuring appropriate levels of 24/7 coverage. Richards will also coordinate pharmacy operational changes with clinical pharmacists and assist the pharmacy director with quality assurance functions and process improvement.
A clinical pharmacist at CRMC since June 2014, Richards earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in Duluth. He also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in in biochemistry/molecular biology and chemistry at the university.
Richards grew up in Staples and along with his wife moved back to central Minnesota after he finished pharmacy school. The couple has two children: Adeline, 6, and Tyler, 3. In his free time, Richards enjoys spending time with his family on the lake, traveling, golf and fishing.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.