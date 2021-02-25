Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in 30 states and caused more than 21,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
