Those suffering from chronic heartburn or reflux disease should know that advanced technology and treatment is available in Aitkin. Learn more at a “Solutions for Reflux and Heartburn” virtual seminar on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 5-5:30 p.m.
Dr. Andrew Loveitt, reflux specialist with the Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn Center (MRHC), and physician assistant, T. J. Hirsch, will provide an overview of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and how it can be treated.
The virtual seminar will be offered via Zoom. Register in advance with an opportunity to submit a question at https://rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0_MHwf0OSv-pSGvGK1XD0g.
Participants receive a confirmation email with information on joining the seminar. Access the registration link and click on News & Events, then the virtual seminar news release.
For more information, call 218-429-3930. View informational videos on GERD care.
