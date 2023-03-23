Are you a caregiver? Do you actively participate in some type of care for another individual? Maybe a parent, grandparent, child, aunt, friend or neighbor? You may or may not live with that person. Maybe you even live in another state. Are you worried about them? Do you need a break? 

Respite is a mental and/or physical break for the caregiver. A respite worker will come into the home to ensure that the care receiver is safe. They will prepare a meal, assist with personal care and interact with the care receiver. So for those few hours, you can go run errands, visit friends or just take a nap without needing to worry.

