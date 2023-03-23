Are you a caregiver? Do you actively participate in some type of care for another individual? Maybe a parent, grandparent, child, aunt, friend or neighbor? You may or may not live with that person. Maybe you even live in another state. Are you worried about them? Do you need a break?
Respite is a mental and/or physical break for the caregiver. A respite worker will come into the home to ensure that the care receiver is safe. They will prepare a meal, assist with personal care and interact with the care receiver. So for those few hours, you can go run errands, visit friends or just take a nap without needing to worry.
Richard and Eva
The names have been changed, but the following story is real.
Richard’s mother, Eva, loves to come to Minnesota every summer. She spends the winters south with Richard.
Due to Richard’s work, he cannot join her when she heads north but worries a great deal about her being up here alone. She is still quite able-bodied, but is not always steady on her feet and sometimes neglects to eat.
Richard requested respite services from CARE and a worker was sent to Eva’s four times a week during the entire summer. The worker ensured that Eva was eating properly, remembering to take her medications and not taking any unnecessary risks with her balance.
Richard was able to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that someone was helping to keep an eye on his mother.
If you think you would benefit from respite services or would like to become a respite worker and give a caregiver some peace of mind, call Aitkin County CARE, 927-1383 extension 2.
