Jacki Rinta is the new manager of the surgical services department at Riverwood Healthcare Center, where she has worked in multiple leadership roles since 2015.
Rinta brings more than 20 years of experience overseeing hospital operating rooms and the sterile processing area. She has collaborated with surgeons and staff to identify and prioritize patient needs and surgical caseloads.
“Jacki brings great leadership experience and skills to this important role of managing our surgery department,” said Carla Zupko, Riverwood’s chief nursing officer. “Her surgical services expertise combined with her passion for patient care will serve our organization well in the years ahead.”
As a registered nurse in Riverwood’s surgical services department for the past eight years, she has served as sterile processing and supply chain supervisor, managing the quality and workflow of the sterile processing department in surgical services and also serves as the daVinci robotics coordinator.
Rinta currently works with a multidisciplinary task force of Riverwood’s administration and an architectural team to design and build a new surgical department as part of the surgery expansion project.
Rinta described her approach to medical care as more than a job: “For me, it’s a passion and a life choice. I choose to come to work each day to see what new doors have been opened for me and how we can provide better things for our patients.”
Jacki Rinta and Jeff, her husband of 35 years, have one son, Aaron, and two daughters, Allison and Jordon. Outside of work she likes to cook and travel.
