Jacki Rinta

Jacki Rinta

 Riverwood Healthcare Center

Jacki Rinta is the new manager of the surgical services department at Riverwood Healthcare Center, where she has worked in multiple leadership roles since 2015.

Rinta brings more than 20 years of experience overseeing hospital operating rooms and the sterile processing area. She has collaborated with surgeons and staff to identify and prioritize patient needs and surgical caseloads.

