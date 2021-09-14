While the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to widely circulate among local residents, precautions to prevent the spread of the virus remain very important.
Here are some reminders from Riverwood Healthcare Center on procedures to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you need to follow the recommendation for quarantining at home for a specific number of days depending on your situation.
• Seek medical care right away if your illness is getting worse; for example, if you have difficulty breathing. Call your clinic ahead and tell them your symptoms.
• If you have COVID-19 or cold-like symptoms (shortness of breath, coughing, runny nose or nasal congestion, fever, body aches, fatigue), you should not come in for a scheduled appointment.
• Virtual video appointments are available for those who cannot come into the clinic for an in-person visit or for whom it’s more convenient.
Riverwood will offer another virtual forum with Dr. David Taylor, chief medical officer, giving COVID-19 updates Thursday, 2:30-3 p.m. Questions are encouraged and may be submitted with the online registration at rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_alnsoApYTyK6aPXQSJRqjA.
