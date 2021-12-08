Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, was among 75 rural hopsitals in Minnesota that received funding for coronavirus testing and mitigation efforts.
Riverwood will receive more than $240,000.
U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced that the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide more than $19.5 million in funding for coronavirus testing and mitigation efforts.
“Strengthening access to quality health care in rural areas is crucial to the success and prosperity of our state,” said Klobuchar. “This federal funding will make a big difference by supporting residents of rural communities. As we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, I’ll keep working to ensure all Minnesotans can receive the care and services they need.”
“As our hospitals and health systems go into fall experiencing another stress test, the news of this funding support for our rural sites will help to sustain their heroic and continued COVID-19 efforts,” said Rahul Koranne M.D., president and CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association.
This funding will maintain or increase coronavirus testing and support mitigation activities such as contact tracing, the distribution of personal protective equipment, the establishment of alternate testing sites and testing education.
