Riverwood Healthcare Center announced Tracey Eakman as the new director of the Surgical Services Department.
Eakman brings 14 years of experience overseeing surgery departments in the Twin Cities, at North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Surgery Center.
At North Memorial Health, Eakman managed the day-to-day operations of an ambulatory surgery center with approximately 10,000 visits a year. She led operations for a team of about 60 staff members with oversight of finances, quality initiatives, reporting and regulatory affairs.
At the Maple Grove Surgery Center, Eakman served as administrator upon its opening, establishing policies and procedures, budgets, human resources and other practices to support its daily operations. She also served as a registered nurse working in pre-op, post-op and endoscopy areas.
Eakman’s work experience also included several nursing and management roles at Minnesota Gastroenterology for seven years.
“Tracey brings an impressive combination of nursing and management skills for leading our surgical services team,” said Carla Zupko, Riverwood’s chief nursing officer. “These skills along with her passion for putting patients first will enhance the surgery experience here at Riverwood.”
Eakman commented on her approach to medical care, “I believe patients always come first. It takes teamwork to provide exceptional care with every team member playing a vital role.”
Eakman holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, completing her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at the same college. She completed her registered nursing degree at St. Luke’s College of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa.
Eakman and her husband, Jim, have a blended family of six children, five boys and a girl. They will welcome two grandchildren to the family in March.
Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family, outdoor activities including fishing and volunteering with the Band of Brothers Outdoors, a veterans nonprofit organization.
