Riverwood Healthcare Center has introduced Andrew Van Santen as the new manager of its hospital emergency department.
Van Santen began his nursing career 20 years ago in Crosby, first working at a long-term care center and then transitioning to hospital nursing and caring for medical/surgical patients. He worked as a registered nurse in the emergency department at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for 14 years before coming to Riverwood, where he has worked as emergency department supervisor since spring 2020.
“We are thrilled to see Drew move into this important leadership role,” said Dr. David Taylor, chief medical officer and emergency physician at Riverwood. “His many years of nursing experience in emergency care combined with his dedication to compassionate patient care are tremendous assets.”
Van Santen’s education background includes certification as a licensed practical nurse and an associate degree in nursing from Central Lakes College. Over the years, he has earned many trauma and emergency care-specific certifications, including advanced life support and trauma care for both adults and children.
“I enjoy and am extremely proud of the patient-focused, ultra-high quality care that our Riverwood ED team delivers, and of the amazing team model we employ while doing so,” Van Santen said. “This is an amazing group of people who genuinely care about our patients, and it shows in our everyday interactions with patients, each other, and with other caregivers within the organization.”
Van Santen moved to Aitkin in 1997, relocating from central Arizona, and has lived either in or around the Aitkin area ever since. He and his wife, Sherri, have three daughters, Meranda (23), Kayla (18) and Haylee (18). He enjoys family time, fishing on area lakes, participating in sports (both for his children and himself participating in community sports leagues) and travel.
