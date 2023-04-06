The 75th annual meeting of Aitkin Community Hospital Inc. doing business as Riverwood Healthcare Center was held March 29.
Riverwood Board of Directors Chair Kathleen Ryan gave the welcome, “I’m very excited to see what the next year brings for us.” Ryan introduced the hospital’s board of directors. Board members are: Vice Chair Mike Paulbeck, Secretary Christine Bright, Treasurer Chad Gross, Dr. Timothy Dirks, Dr. Jeffrey Ehnstrom, Lowell Larson, Tom Lundberg, Jared Lundgren and Steve Wilson. “We are so happy to serve you in everything we do with Riverwood,” said Ryan.
CEO update
Riverwood Chief Executive Officer Ken Westman gave an overview of the Zoom meeting functions and features and that additional nominations for the governing board of directors and votes would be taken over the chat feature with Riverwood Corporate members allowed to vote.
“It’s hard to believe I’ve already been here a little over a year,” said Westman. “I feel so incredibly blessed to be here.” Westman continued, “What really makes this place what it is, is the people and the culture that has been here for many, many years. That’s what really makes Riverwood so special.”
Westman listed Riverwood’s strategic pillars as: people, customer service, quality, growth, stewardship and community.
People: Percentages were presented by Westman regarding employee turnover, positions filled in less than 60 days and employee engagement. “We have some good trends going on here. Employee turnover has been decreasing,” Westman explained. For Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, employee turnover was at 13.45% and so far for FY End (FYE) 2023 the number is trending under 10%.
Positions filled in less than 60 days: FY 2022 74.3% and trending at 80% for FYE 2023.
“Our employee engagement actually fell down a little bit in our last year,” said Westman. The number is 72% for FY 2023 which is down from 86%. Provider engagement went up to 65% from 57%.
Westman reviewed what the facility has done to retain employees which included the starting wage rate change in February 2022 to $17 per hour, an EAP Employee Assistance Program and scholarship rollout to local high schools. Riverwood has increased its head count by 6.6% since FY 2021. “There’s a shortage of health care workers all over the place so we’ve got to get creative,” said Westman. The company currently employs almost 490 total employees.
Customer service: Overall, Riverwood is staying above its target goal for patient experience.
Quality: Westman went over the organization’s quality improvements which include: increased SafetyZone reporting and follow-up, an added nurse/patient safety coordinator position, building a robust safety culture, an overhaul to the emergency management program and rewrite of the Emergency Operation Plan (EOP).
Riverwood will go live in 2024 with a new electronic health record (EHR) system contracted with Oregon Community Health Information Network (OCHIN) which will replace the one in use now hosted by Allina Health. This will allow Riverwood more flexibility and functionality in customizing its EHR among other benefits. “We’ve got to improve the way that our EHR system works for our users, providers and our staff to make things more efficient,” said Westman.
Growth: Westman spoke about the expanding urology department and new Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) services. New online patient forms have been implemented, the surgical expansion/addition, additions to benefit orthopaedics and updated equipment.
Other areas of growth include: website redevelopment, a joint hernia program with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC), successful participation in Caravan Health (now Signify Health) Accountable Care Organization (ACO). Westman’s report said, “Riverwood is a high-performing organization within the ACO, achieving shared savings payments of $175,665 in 2020, $210,510 in 2021 and $175,964 in 2022.”
Stewardship: Riverwood completed bond financing of the building project and transitioned the retirement plan to new vendors among other things to responsibly manage the organization. Riverwood ended FY 2022 with a -1.1% operating margin which Westman said is typical for health care organizations at this time.
Community: Riverwood has a CAPS (Committee for Awareness and Prevention of Suicide. “Our CAPS program is one of the things that came out loud and clear in our community health needs assessment,” said Westman. “Mental and behavioral health is front and center.”
Riverwood invited the community to an ALICE Active Shooter Response Training event for certification training with all staff and volunteers trained.
In 2023, a Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC) was restarted, blood drives were held and more to build community relationships.
Strategic planning for FY 2024-2026 was Westman’s next topic. “We really want this community to see Riverwood as their health care partner,” he said. Riverwood has been conducting interviews to gather information for development of its strategic plan to be presented to the board by June at the latest for final approval.
Westman concluded his presentation with an announcement about Riverwood being named a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for the sixth time. Westman said, “This is no small feat … there’s over 1,300 other hospitals across this country, so to be in the top 100 is really a big deal and it’s truly a testament to the caring and compassion and commitment to excellence that all these folks have here.”
Foundation
Riverwood Foundation Director Katie Nelson gave the foundation report. The foundation raises funds for the hospital to improve the health care system, “to enhance the quality of care for the communities we serve,” said Nelson.
Nelson recognized the 2022 foundation board members: Chair Henry Brucker, Secretary Terry Butenhoff, Vice Chair Shirley Callahan-Winegar, Peg Lundberg, Tom Kuppich, Loren Larson, Mark Meyer, Melissa Magnuson, Lane Fischer, Kathleen Ryan, David Hommes and Stephanie Jacobs.
“Each year Riverwood Foundation puts donor dollars to work to support high-quality health care programs that benefit Riverwood patients and employees as well as community members in a number of ways,” said Nelson. The FY 2022 total disbursements were $141,121.
Nelson spoke about the foundation committees and the support they provide. “As a health care facility, we understand the importance of a healthy community outside of the four walls of our facility.”
Nelson gave an update on the “Strengthening Our Roots” capital campaign to raise funds for the surgery expansion project. The foundation has raised about $1.3 million toward the goal of $2.4 million.
Nelson then shared upcoming events. The annual gala charity event will be May 6 at The Ripple Center with a Kentucky Derby theme, a healing garden ceremony in June and a gala charity event coming in July.
For more information about the foundation, contact Nelson at knelson2@rwhealth.org.
Auxiliary Report
The Riverwood Auxiliary supports Riverwood through volunteer services, fundraising and promoting a positive image to the community. Go to riverwood healthcare.org/about-us/volunteer/ to learn more.
Nelson introduced Riverwood Auxiliary President Joyce Knapper. Knapper said the auxiliary has donated to projects including pediatric care bags and activity cart items. “In 2022, we were able to fulfill our $100,000 expansion pledge,” said Knapper. “In April 2022, we made a $150,000 pledge for the surgical expansion project now underway.” The auxiliary also donates to groups and organizations within the community such as the area food shelves, the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund and high school scholarships with funds from fundraising activities and Riverwood Gift Shop proceeds.
The auxiliary has several important fundraisers during the year including Lights of Love, quilt raffle, bake sales and book sales.
The auxiliary has a large role in staffing and maintaining the gift shop and with revenue from the gift shop and other fundraisers, the auxiliary helps purchase equipment and material for Riverwood Healthcare Center and its clinics.
Knapper then explained how volunteers contribute to the organization and community. “In 2022, we touched many lives with our efforts,” said Knapper. “Our volunteers are enthusiastic advocates for Riverwood.”
finance Report
Chief Financial Officer Casey Johnson gave the finance report. Johnson said 2022 was a difficult year for the health care industry with rising inflation, continual supply chain issues and staffing issues. “Despite this, Riverwood was able to maintain expenses on an organization level while growing its net revenue totals by 7.5%,” said the report. “Investment losses for the year of approximately $9 million produced a negative total margin for the year.”
Johnson’s report said once the building project and the OCHIN migration are complete Riverwood will see significant revenue and productivity increases.
COVID has had a lasting impact on the health care industry labor market. Staffing levels prove to be a constant challenge in the industry. Riverwood has been forced to supplement its staff with travelers and contractors which increases the total wage expense.
“Going forward, we anticipate some lean years, because of economic uncertainty,” said Johnson. In conclusion, Johnson explained that in 2025 Riverwood will have the first full year with the brunt of the interest and depreciation on the building project. “We will still be in a stable place in terms of cash position and financial position even with the projected lean years from FY 2022 through FY 2025.” Johnson’s report said that Riverwood will need to make strides in growing revenue and managing expenses wisely in order to reach its targets. “We’ve faced challenges like this in the past and met them,” said Johnson.
Operations
Cindi Baker has been the chief operating officer at Riverwood for the past seven years. She began her report talking about the surgery expansion project. The project broke ground in August 2022 and will consist of approximately 60,500 sq. ft. of new surgical departments. Completion is estimated for fall of next year. “It’s really all encompassing,” said Baker.
Baker went on to talk about new clinicians and providers and the national DAISY Award for “extraordinary nurses.” Two nurses received the award in 2022, Bonnie Neumann and Marcy Mateyka.
Medical Report
Riverwood’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Taylor, began his report with metrics with patient satisfaction.
Riverwood continues to maintain a five-star rating for Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) performance measuring patient satisfaction through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Taylor showed slides to show performance ratings of patient satisfaction by service category. “We’ve had a nice climbing trend over the years,” said Taylor.
“It’s just not impacting us very much anymore,” said Taylor in his COVID-19 update. The incidents have declined significantly over the past year with small outbreaks in the community. Cases are very prevalent in the nursing homes and assisted living facilities, however not many patients are being hospitalized. Taylor said this is thanks to very high levels of population immunity and COVID is “essentially, for most people, no worse than other seasonal respiratory illnesses.”
Taylor said Riverwood would continue to focus on some other areas of concern such as depression/suicide and opioids/drug use. His report said, “We are seeing increasing rates of depression/anxiety and suicide in general but especially among teens.” As far as drug use, the report said, “We are seeing increasing rates of accidental overdoses due to fentanyl.”
Riverwood is working to develop programs to increase awareness of these problems and work to address them from a treatment standpoint.
Business Meeting
Election of directors to Riverwood’s governing board was held. Three member terms are expiring. Gross, Larson and Wilson have agreed to re-serve on the board, Ryan said. Ryan asked for nominations for the three seats. The three members were approved to re-serve.
