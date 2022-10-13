The Riverwood Auxiliary is branching out and becoming more involved in community events. We enjoyed having a booth at the Aitkin County Fair for the first time in a few years. We were able to meet so many people and share information about what the Auxiliary does. Congratulations to Suka Paulson for winning the drawing for the gift basket! As part of the Riverwood Foundation Golf Event this summer, the auxiliary donated $4,000 to the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund. Named after Zachary Johnson, Jodie and Scott Johnson’s son who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 10 months, this fund offers grants to families with a dependent child age 21 or under who has any form of cancer. The gift is to be used for anything that the patient or caregiver wishes. The funds have been used to purchase equipment for the hospital in Aitkin, gas money for medical appointments, or taking a child with cancer on a special outing.
Two high school seniors were selected for the annual Riverwood Healthcare Center and Auxiliary scholarship of $2,500 each. Congratulations to Aitkin High School graduate Kortney Lamke who will be attending North Dakota State University to pursue a degree in nursing. We also want to give a shout out to Bryce Brekke, a McGregor High School graduate who will be attending the University of Minnesota Duluth to pursue a degree in Human Biology with medical school in the future. Some of the funds for these scholarships are generated by our annual quilt raffle. Thanks to all who purchased tickets this year! The lucky winner this year was Dorothy Casey! (Middle, pictured with auxiliary members, Terri Stein and Jeanne Christian)!
Our next event coming up on Oct. 15 is called “The Festival of Tables.” Thank you to all of our local businesses that have made donations for our live auction! The funds raised from this will go toward a program called “Emily’s Gift.” This foundation fund started with a high school student named Emily, providing financial assistance to patients undergoing cancer treatment at Riverwood. Individuals approved for the program can submit an outstanding bill to Riverwood Foundation, which then processes a payment directly to the vendor.
We are always looking for new members for the auxiliary. If you would like any information or are interested in joining, contact Joyce Knapper at 218-549-3443.
Volunteer spotlight
Gloria Renstrom
This quarter’s spotlight is on Gloria Renstrom, who has been with the Riverwood Auxiliary for 25 years. Gloria was an auxiliary member in Worthington, Minnesota before moving to Cedar Lake in Aitkin in 1988. She joined the Riverwood Auxiliary to meet new people and because of her positive experience in Worthington. Gloria enjoys reading and gardening as hobbies. Gloria currently puts together pediatric bags for our youngest patients. The children really enjoy getting these packages! It helps make their hospital visit a more positive experience. In the past, she volunteered at the front desk and distributed magazines to all areas of the hospital and clinic. Gloria enjoys getting to know the other auxiliary members and the opportunity to contribute to quality health care for patients who come to our excellent hospital!
