RHCC annual quilt raffle
RHCC

The Riverwood Auxiliary is branching out and becoming more involved in community events. We enjoyed having a booth at the Aitkin County Fair for the first time in a few years. We were able to meet so many people and share information about what the Auxiliary does. Congratulations to Suka Paulson for winning the drawing for the gift basket! As part of the Riverwood Foundation Golf Event this summer, the auxiliary donated $4,000 to the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund. Named after Zachary Johnson, Jodie and Scott Johnson’s son who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 10 months, this fund offers grants to families with a dependent child age 21 or under who has any form of cancer. The gift is to be used for anything that the patient or caregiver wishes. The funds have been used to purchase equipment for the hospital in Aitkin, gas money for medical appointments, or taking a child with cancer on a special outing.

Two high school seniors were selected for the annual Riverwood Healthcare Center and Auxiliary scholarship of $2,500 each. Congratulations to Aitkin High School graduate Kortney Lamke who will be attending North Dakota State University to pursue a degree in nursing. We also want to give a shout out to Bryce Brekke, a McGregor High School graduate who will be attending the University of Minnesota Duluth to pursue a degree in Human Biology with medical school in the future. Some of the funds for these scholarships are generated by our annual quilt raffle. Thanks to all who purchased tickets this year! The lucky winner this year was Dorothy Casey! (Middle, pictured with auxiliary members, Terri Stein and Jeanne Christian)!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.