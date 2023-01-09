Riverwood Auxiliary 2022
Riverwood Auxiliary

There are so many festivities in December. What a wonderful month! The Riverwood Healthcare Auxiliary has been staying busy with events over the last few months.

This was the year for our “Festival of Tables” event, which is held every other year. Guests have so much fun decorating tables with different themes. Some even bring out their fine china. We raffled off several donated items and enjoyed good company. 

