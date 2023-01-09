There are so many festivities in December. What a wonderful month! The Riverwood Healthcare Auxiliary has been staying busy with events over the last few months.
This was the year for our “Festival of Tables” event, which is held every other year. Guests have so much fun decorating tables with different themes. Some even bring out their fine china. We raffled off several donated items and enjoyed good company.
This year we were able to raise $4,000 for Emily’s Gift Cancer Fund. We were fortunate to have the fund founder, Emily Harmon, as our special guest speaker.
In November, we held the annual “Lights of Love” event in person at the hospital! The last two years have been virtual celebrations. Dr. Don Hughes was the honorary chairperson for 2022.
He began his practice in 1992 and has been a family physician for 31 years at Riverwood Healthcare Center. The names of all the loved ones who were honored or memorialized for 2022 are on display at the hospital and website.
In December, several auxiliary members volunteered their time helping with the Salvation Army Bell ringing at Paulbecks, Operation Christmas and baking for our annual holiday cookie sale.
We continue to need volunteers to serve in the hospital gift shop, cleaning the Riverwood Pharmacy, cashiering in the cafeteria, or assisting in the Therapy Services department. If you are interested in joining the Auxiliary, contact Joyce Knapper at: 218-549-3443.
