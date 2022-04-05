The Riverwood Auxiliary honored/memorialized 328 people through the “Lights of Love” event this past November. The names were displayed on the hospital scrolling electronic marquee boards and in the Aitkin Age. The auxiliary also held a fudge sale in February and will have another one on May 4 and 5, right before Mother’s Day with a variety of flavors. The annual plant sale will be on May 20 at the Riverwood Support Services Building entrance. Raffle tickets are currently on sale in the hospital gift shop for a quilt that is on display there (handmade and donated by auxiliary member, Terry Stein). Proceeds from the quilt raffle will go towards scholarships for high school graduates going into the health care field.
The auxiliary has made donations to both the hospital and the community. Items were donated for the “Comfort Care Bags” that are given out to oncology patients. Patients have expressed appreciation to the auxiliary for the bags. Bars and cookies were donated for a community meal at First Lutheran Church. The auxiliary looks forward to volunteering in person in the near future. A financial donation was made to each of the Aitkin County food shelves. The auxiliary has been able to complete its $100,000 pledge to Riverwood for the “Growing Together Campaign.” This is the fourth $100,000 pledge completed by the auxiliary since 1993.
The Auxiliary volunteers have contributed over 600 hours of service in the last three months at the hospital. Some weekly help is still needed in the cafeteria, gift shop and therapy services area. Training is provided for each of these areas. If you would like more information or are interested in joining the auxiliary group of volunteers, please call Joyce Knapper at 218-549-3443.
Volunteer Spotlight
Jo Jo Schommer
• Jo Jo grew up in St. Paul and married her husband Paul 55 years ago. They have a son and a daughter, one grandson and three granddaughters. They moved from Isanti to Aitkin in 2014. After moving to Aitkin, Jo wanted to look into doing some volunteer work. She liked helping people and thought it would be a good way to meet others in the community. She saw a need at Riverwood Healthcare Center and decided to join the Auxiliary in November of 2015. She started out as a greeter at the front desk. She enjoyed meeting lots of other volunteers as the schedule rotated. One of her favorite jobs was escorting patients to various areas of the clinic. She has helped put together Covid kits, baked for various sales, and feels that donating to the various causes of the Auxiliary is a privilege! For the past year she has enjoyed being the keeper of the Auxiliary scrapbook. Jo likes the feeling of being needed. She likes helping those who come into the clinic and hopes her smile or words helped make their day better.
