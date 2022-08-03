Members of the Riverwood Healthcare Center groundbreaking team. Left to right: Katie Nelson, Wes Hoppe, Becca Hoppe, Mike Ryan, Erin Ryan, Gary Leonard, Rea Leonard, Julie Wilson, Steve Wilson, Peg Lundberg, Tom Lundberg, Lowell Larson, David Scott, Judie Jones.
During a July 26 ceremony, members of the Riverwood team, donors, and others grabbed a golden shovel to break ground on the new Riverwood Healthcare Center expansion project.
What began as the Aitkin Community Hospital has grown into the Riverwood Healthcare Center that Aitkin County residents (and out-of-towners) visit today.
According to Riverwood’s history, the original hospital began construction efforts at a different location in 1953. With a few expansions and additions, it was not until 1990 that Aitkin Community Hospital was renamed Riverwood Healthcare Center. Now, over 30 years later from its renaming day and almost 20 years after its move to Bunker Hill Drive, the hospital is getting another significant upgrade: a hospital and clinic expansion project for surgical services.
“Today we are enriching the quality of life in our region by creating a new home for healing right in our backyard,” said Riverwood Foundation Director Katie Nelson.
Surgery department
CEO of Riverwood, Ken Westman, said the current surgery department “was built to accommodate 500 surgeries annually ... more than 3,700 surgical procedures are anticipated in 2022.”
This 63,000 square-foot expansion project has been in the works and planning stages for over a year. It is to accommodate the ever-growing demand, according to Westman. “We are currently anticipating completion of the surgical expansion in May 2024. Renovation of the existing surgical space will be completed by November 2024.”
The project will cost approximately $60 million and is funded with “a mix of cash, loans and philanthropic support,” explained Nelson.
Key features
Key features of the project include six integrated operating rooms to support Da Vinci and VELYS robotics; five additional procedure rooms including three endoscopy suites; double the capacity for pre-and post-operative areas with enhanced privacy and comfort for patients; new clinic space for general surgery, urology and OB/GYN; and two extended stay patient care rooms for post-op care.” according to PR & Marketing Coordinator Arlene Wheaton.
Kraus-Anderson is the construction firm working on the expansion with the hospital and has previous experience working on other Riverwood projects. Bob Fitzgerald, the VP and director of operations, said Kraus-Anderson has a “distinct passion … for rural health care because they’re part of the fabric of any community.”
Severson’s story
Paul Severson, the chief of surgery at Riverwood, spoke about his history with Riverwood during the special ceremony. He started his work with the hospital in 1984. “People thought I was nuts to go up to this little community of Aitkin and Crosby,” described Severson. “When I arrived and came to the hospital, it was locked.” It was not uncommon for the nurses to go home overnight and lock the hospital.
Over the years, Severson started a variety of specialty care like orthopaedics, pacemakers and endoscopy. “And yes, I brought the endoscopes to Riverwood in a suitcase in my car in the morning,” Dr. Severson added. The facility grew over time with the invention of laparoscopic surgery and other services Riverwood Healthcare began to offer, especially with the help of his partner, Dr. Howard McCollister, who started a few years after Severson.
As for Severson and McCollister’s pending retirement, Severson says, “we’re excited about the future because we have an amazing staff of incredible specialists … we’re leaving this hospital in great hands.”
