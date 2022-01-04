Riverwood celebrates staff milestone anniversaries

On Nov. 4, Riverwood Healthcare Center honored 59 employees and retirees who have celebrated milestone anniversaries or retirement in 2020 and 2021 at a dinner at the Arrowwood Lodge in Brainerd. Their collective years of service, ranging from 10 to 40, totals 998. Cindi Baker, interim CEO for Riverwood, expressed gratitude for all that the Riverwood staff has done during the pandemic to rise to numerous challenges over the past year and a half. “Please know how much you are valued and appreciated,” Baker said. “I celebrate alongside each one of you.”
Those who were unable to attend the celebration include Kelly Beirne, Sarah Berg, John Burns, Janice Collins, Lori Crotty, Beth Henry, Ethel Jaeger, Annie Johnson, Shawn Mackenzie, Kayla Marotz, Keith Martens, Dr. Brad McCusker, Shawn McCusker, Julie Orbeck, Elizabeth Parks, Barb Scherfenberg, Nicole Skattum, Dawn Slette, Paula Soderquist, Dr. Dave Taylor, Tami Thomas, Val Thompson, Dr. Janelle Trueblood and Arlene Wheaton. Retirees not pictured include: Richard Boyer, Jerry Carlson, Dawn Foerster, Connie Gretschmann, Liz Haar, Sue Landsverk, Marie Nelson, Diana Rian, Dorine Bentley Sorben and Lola Tommila.
