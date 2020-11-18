Riverwood Healthcare Center has changed its entrance use and screening for its Aitkin hospital and clinic facility.
Effective Wedesday, Nov. 18, all patients with scheduled appointments and visitors should use the main entrance, as before the pandemic.
The therapy services entrance will be used for therapy patients only again. Surgery patients will continue to use the Michael Ryan Support Services entrance on the south side.
Screening for COVID-19 symptoms of those entering the Aitkin Riverwood facility through the main entrance will continue in the front lobby with signs for social distancing and masks required. Everyone entering a Riverwood facility is advised to use hand sanitizer available at the entrance areas.
“We know that the comprehensive precautions we put in place last spring are keeping our patients and staff safe,” said Dr. David Taylor, chief medical officer for Riverwood. “We continue to see patients in person when needed in the clinic but are encouraging virtual video visits to limit the number of people in our facilities during this surge of COVID-19 cases in our region and statewide.”
Riverwood Hospital has been hit hard in recent weeks by the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation remains fluid, said Taylor, on the availability of hospital beds at any given time.
