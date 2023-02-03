Mark Waind

Mark Waind

 Riverwood Health Care Center

Riverwood Healthcare Center announced the hiring of Mark Waind, chief information officer consultant.

Waind is a  health care executive with 15 years of chief information officer experience. His educational background includes earning a Master of Science degree in business from the University of St. Mary, Bismarck, North Dakota. Waind has received a CHCIO certification through CHIME Organization (Certified Healthcare Chief Information Officer) and CPHIMS certification through HIMSS (Certified Professional in Health care Information Management Systems).

