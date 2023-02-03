Riverwood Healthcare Center announced the hiring of Mark Waind, chief information officer consultant.
Waind is a health care executive with 15 years of chief information officer experience. His educational background includes earning a Master of Science degree in business from the University of St. Mary, Bismarck, North Dakota. Waind has received a CHCIO certification through CHIME Organization (Certified Healthcare Chief Information Officer) and CPHIMS certification through HIMSS (Certified Professional in Health care Information Management Systems).
Waind has spent the past seven years as senior vice president and chief information officer at Altru Health Systems and previously served as administrative director of information services.
Waind said, “Improvements in information technology have provided better tools for our caregivers allowing us to deliver better patient care and improved outcomes.”
Riverwood CEO Ken Westman said, “Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us to continue leading with cutting edge technology to support a superior patient experience.”
Waind is married to Cindy, spouse of 38 years (teacher and principal) and they have three grown sons. Travis, a PhD chem engineer, is married to Ashley and they reside in Portland, Oregon. Jake, an electrician in the North Dakota oilfields lives in Minot and Chris, a family practice physician works in Grand Forks.
Waind enjoys upland game hunting, sporting clays league, walking his dogs, skiing, fishing and family time.
