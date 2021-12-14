The Riverwood Healthcare Center Governing Board of Directors has selected Ken Westman as chief executive officer with an anticipated start date of Feb. 14, 2022.
Westman is an experienced and accomplished health care executive with 25 years of successful and progressive experience with people, culture and sustainability for health care institutions. For the past 10 years, he has served as the chief executive officer for Barrett Hospital & Healthcare in Dillon, Montana.
“We are pleased to introduce Ken to community residents,” said Kathleen Ryan, chair of the Riverwood Governing Board of Directors. “Ken is a proven health care leader with a strong passion for our mission of improving health for the communities we serve. His health care management expertise is an excellent match for the skills needed to guide Riverwood into the future.”
Westman’s previous administrative roles include serving as a chief operating officer at Bigfork Valley Hospital in northern Minnesota from 2004 to 2011, where he also was the nursing home administrator. Prior to that, he served in a role as assistant administrator for Cook Hospital and C&NC Unit in Cook, Minnesota.
His educational background includes earning a master’s degree in public health from the University of Minnesota, a certificate of management studies in health services administration from the U of M, an Associate of Applied Sciences degree from Lake Superior College in Duluth and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
“I am very excited to be returning to Minnesota to live and to serve Riverwood Healthcare Center along with the people and communities it serves,” Ken Westman said. “I have been so impressed with the people and the positive and progressive culture at Riverwood. Through dedication to local access to care and through regional collaborations, Riverwood has done an exceptional job of bringing world-class services and specialty services to its patients.”
He added, “I look forward to working with the Riverwood board and the entire team in fulfilling its mission and vision. My family and I are thankful to return to an area we love and to be close to our families again.”
Westman, an Upper Peninsula of Michigan native, has three children with his wife, Missy; Anders and Erik are college students while Brita is a high school student. Their family includes three dogs and the kids are active in athletics. Westman enjoys fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, boating, skiing and just about anything outdoors. He also plays the violin.
