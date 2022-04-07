Riverwood Healthcare Center held its 74th annual meeting on March 29. This event included an overview of the operations and finances for the organization, along with reports from the foundation, auxiliary, and medical staff.
Ken Westman joined Riverwood as its new CEO in February 2022. He commented on the warm welcome he and his family have received and how excited they are to return to northern Minnesota where they have relatives.
“Riverwood is such a special place, the warm and caring culture is palpable, along with a commitment to excellence,” Westman said. “I feel blessed to be part of such a committed and progressive organization.”
OPERATIONS OVERVIEW
Chief Operating Officer Cindi Baker gave an overview of Riverwood operations for the last year. She reported on Riverwood’s two expansion projects, including a new surgery wing and a new clinic in McGregor.
Driving the need for a larger surgery wing is tremendous growth in the number of surgeons and specialties, new technology that requires more space, and the need for more pre-op space to accommodate patient privacy needs. Groundbreaking for the surgery wing is anticipated for late Summer 2022.
Riverwood is planning to build a new clinic in McGregor on 16 acres of land purchased along Highway 210 with design and development getting underway in Summer 2022. The current clinic has been remodeled several times over the past 20 years and does not meet the needs of the growing patient volume in the McGregor area. Groundbreaking for the clinic is anticipated for Summer 2023 with estimated completion in Fall 2024.
In 2021, Riverwood welcomed two new members to its oncology team, including Nurse Practitioner Jenny Diederich and Nurse Navigator Katie Gunderson. A second dietitian, Melissa Simons, joined the Nutrition Services team.
In December 2021, Riverwood added 3D mammography at its McGregor clinic, which offers better, earlier detection than conventional mammography.
Riverwood launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, a national award that offers great recognition for caregivers who go above and beyond for patient care. To date, two Riverwood nurses, Rose Appel and Bonnie Neumann, have received the award.
FINANCE REPORT
Chief financial officer, Casey Johnson, gave highlights for the 2020 revenues and expenditures for Riverwood.
The fiscal year--October 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021--was another historic one for Riverwood due to the pandemic.
“We saw a huge fiscal downside of Covid in 2020 with lost revenue, increased costs and operating constraints, which evened out in 2021 with relief from government grants,” Johnson explained. “With patient care bouncing back from February through October 2021, our financial performance was better with a good operating margin of 13.6 percent, on par with 2018 but not off the charts.”
Other metrics for Riverwood remain strong as well, including a high number of days of cash on hand and a low debt to equity ratio that supports borrowing capacity.
AUXILIARY
President Joyce Knapper reported on the happenings of the Riverwood Auxiliary, which has a mission to support Riverwood Healthcare Center through volunteer services, fundraising and the promotion of a positive image in the community.
“Our auxiliary members are enthusiastic advocates for Riverwood who represent the organization in community activities as well as volunteering in various roles at the Aitkin facility,” Knapper said. “One of our main goals is to increase our presence in the community.”
One added visibility step, which started in December 2021, is the Aitkin Independent Age publishing a quarterly article highlighting a member who embodies the volunteer spirit and also outlines auxiliary activities as well as upcoming events.
With Covid vaccinations widely available, auxiliary volunteers were able to return to volunteering on site at the hospital in June 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with 1,797 reported hours equating to $51,200 of donated time. Auxiliary disbursements for 2022 totaled $26,695.
FOUNDATION
Riverwood Foundation exists to raise money for Riverwood Healthcare Center to enhance the quality of care for the community it serves. Director, Katie Nelson, reported the foundation dispersed $205,664 to Riverwood in 2021. Major gifts included $44,000 for hospital nursing services, $40,000 for a mini C-arm for surgery, $40,000 for two LUCAS (chest compression) devices, and $14,000 for GenEx Lab Equipment.
Nelson reported on the work of three committees—Capstone, Community Engagement and Riverwood Roots--that were started in 2020. The Community Engagement team, led by Peg Lundberg, supported the Golf Charity Event, raising over $30,000 to support the purchase of five new chairs for infusion care. The Riverwood Roots team, an employee team, raised money to purchase two new blanket warmers. The Capstone Committee for major gifts, led by Steve Wilson and Henry Brucker, is working on raising donations to support the new surgical wing and McGregor Clinic.
“We are so grateful to have such a strong group of volunteers and donors who give their time, talent and treasure,” Nelson said. “So thank you for all you do.”
The public can support the foundation by attending events, making a cash donation or a planned gift, and by volunteering at its various programs and events.
MEDICAL REPORT
Dr. David Taylor, chief medical officer, gave an overview of Riverwood’s performance as a facility from a patient satisfaction perspective. In 2021, Riverwood Healthcare Center was recognized by HealthGrades for providing a five-star patient experience for hospital patient care.
The hospital also achieved recertification as a Comprehensive Advanced Lifesaving Hospital and a Stroke Ready Hospital in 2021.
Dr. Taylor also commented on the Covid-19 pandemic and Riverwood’s response. There was a much-needed lull in Covid cases May through August 2021, followed by the Delta variant surge arriving in September and stretching into the winter months. The next variant, Omicron, arrived here in mid-December, lasting through January.
“With not as many getting vaccinated as we had hoped and vaccinations not preventing illness as much either, this led to a lot of hospitalizations statewide and at Riverwood in Fall 2021,” Taylor said. “Due to the statewide shortage of hospital beds, we couldn’t transfer patients out when needed. Our staff did a fantastic job managing through this crisis!”
Riverwood board chair, Kathleen Ryan, facilitated the business meeting, which included the election of board members and approval of several changes to the bylaws. The meeting concluded with members of the Riverwood corporation voting in favor of re-election of board members Christine Bright, Tim Dirks, Tom Lundberg and Kathleen Ryan to serve another three-year term.
