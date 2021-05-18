Riverwood Healthcare Center will host a blood drive in its conference room, 200 Bunker Hill Dr., Aitkin, Thursday and Friday, May 20 and 21.
Hours are from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.
Participants are asked to call the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org to register. Enter the sponsor code: Riverwood Healthcare.
A Cedar Fair theme park ticket will be available to those who donate, while supplies last.
