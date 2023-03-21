Riverwood Healthcare Center welcomed Erin Mason, physician assistant to its orthopaedic team in Aitkin.
Mason specializes in orthopaedics and sees patients in Riverwood’s specialty clinic in Aitkin, Tuesday through Friday, along with Nurse Practitioner Josh Jacobson, who works Monday through Thursday. Both providers offer same-day orthopaedic care for patients with bone, muscle or joint issues. They also see patients for pre- and post-surgical care.
Both Mason and Jacobson work closely to coordinate patient care with three orthopaedic surgeons: Dr. Erik Severson, Dr. Jeffrey Klassen and Dr. Susan Moen—all with extensive experience and advanced fellowship training in orthopaedic surgery.
Mason brings nine years of experience working in orthopaedics, plus six years in emergency medicine with the Mayo Clinic. She has specialized in orthopaedic emergencies and orthopaedic infectious diseases.
“Erin is a really nice addition to our growing orthopaedics department. Her well-rounded experience and compassion for helping her patients live their best quality of life possible is a great fit for Riverwood,” stated Chief Operating Officer Cindi Baker.
Mason and her husband, Rob, have two sons. Away from her job, she enjoys biking, hiking, nature walks and do-it-yourself home improvement projects.
For an orthopaedic appointment at Riverwood, call 218-927-5181, Monday through Friday. For more information, go to www.riverwoodhealthcare.org.
