Riverwood Healthcare Center welcomed Erin Mason, physician assistant to its orthopaedic team in Aitkin.

Mason specializes in orthopaedics and sees patients in Riverwood’s specialty clinic in Aitkin, Tuesday through Friday, along with Nurse Practitioner Josh Jacobson, who works Monday through Thursday. Both providers offer same-day orthopaedic care for patients with bone, muscle or joint issues. They also see patients for pre- and post-surgical care.

