Riverwood Healthcare Center welcomed Wade Zubke to the role of business analytics/intelligence manager in the Information Technology Department.
Zubke’s key responsibilities include oversight of business intelligence and organizational data and reporting needs as well as business application and interface support. He will help ensure applications work together as efficiently as possible and provide data insights to support the success of Riverwood and the patients it serves.
“Wade brings an excellent information technology skill set to Riverwood,” said Mark Waind, Riverwood chief information officer. “We look forward to tapping his outstanding leadership skills as we make the transition to a new electronic health record system hosted by OCHIN.”
His IT career started with a data processing focused computer programming position at Arrowhead Promotions in Grand Rapids. In 2016, after working at Riverwood as a clinical data analyst for several years, he started an independent consulting company named Z4 Data Strategies. Zubke completed a Bachelor of Information Services-Database degree at Kaplan University.
Zubke said, “I enjoyed working at Riverwood in the past and with the new needs associated with the OCHIN electronic health record transition, I feel this is a good opportunity to move into the next step of my career. Transitioning off contract-based work to being able to focus more energy on a single organization will be a great change of pace and allow me to have the potential for greater impact in our community.”
He added, “From a business intelligence perspective, there are many opportunities to identify metrics that can be used to positively impact the community and the business of health care in ways that no other field can compare. I’m proud to be part of that team.”
Zubke and his wife, Mindy, have four children and have lived in Aitkin about 10 years. His main passion outside of work and family is both playing and coaching volleyball.
