Riverwood Womens Health Team

Riverwood Healthcare Center has a newly organized team of providers offering advanced and comprehensive women’s health care.

“We were happy to welcome Dr. Alisha Lindberg, obstetrician and gynecologist, to our women’s health care team in October,” said Cindi Baker, Riverwood chief operating officer. “She joins Dr. Jennifer Tessmer-Tuck and Nurse Midwife Megan Workman in offering weekly care at our specialty clinic in Aitkin.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.