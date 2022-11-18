Riverwood Healthcare Center has a newly organized team of providers offering advanced and comprehensive women’s health care.
“We were happy to welcome Dr. Alisha Lindberg, obstetrician and gynecologist, to our women’s health care team in October,” said Cindi Baker, Riverwood chief operating officer. “She joins Dr. Jennifer Tessmer-Tuck and Nurse Midwife Megan Workman in offering weekly care at our specialty clinic in Aitkin.”
Baker added, “Riverwood is dedicated to providing exceptional, compassionate women’s health care through all life stages. The level of expertise and experience these three providers offer is truly remarkable for our small rural community. We have included a brief bio for each here.”
Obstetrician/Gynecologist Jennifer Tessmer-Tuck, M.D., completed her medical degree at the University of Minnesota, completing both an internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health and Sciences University, Portland, Oregon. She specializes in high-risk obstetric care and general gynecology. She is passionate about providing safe and high-quality care for women while working to meet their personal goals for health and patient satisfaction.
Obstetrician/Gynecologist Alisha Lindberg, M.D., earned her medical degree at the University of Minnesota, completing a residency in obstetrics and gynecology. She has specific interest in family planning, adolescent gynecology, infertility and high-risk obstetrics. She enjoys educating patients to help them make the best decisions regarding their health and wellness.
Nurse Midwife Megan Workman completed her nurse midwifery and doctor of nursing degrees at the University of Minnesota. Her specialty areas of interest are obstetrics and women’s health. She sees patients from the onset of menstruation through the post-menopausal years. She also offers aesthetic skincare services, including medical botox. She enjoys developing relationships and partnering with women by listening to individual needs, providing safe evidence-based care and giving information and support for women to make decisions that are best for them.
All three providers offer health care for the entire spectrum of women’s health issues from gynecology and preventative care to diagnosis and treatment of common and complex concerns – such as pelvic pain, urinary incontinence and menopause symptoms. They offer annual well woman exams, preventive health care and counseling, gynecologic, family planning, birth control, preconception counseling, prenatal care, labor and delivery, postpartum care, breastfeeding assistance and menopause and peri-menopause.
In addition, many Riverwood primary care providers are available to offer care for women’s health at Riverwood’s Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor clinics.
“Riverwood extends our sincere gratitude for the many years of dedication and service from Drs. Michael and Rachel Cady, who moved away from providing OBGYN care at our Aitkin specialty clinic in October,” Baker said. “We can assure patients continuity of skilled and compassionate care with the team of three women’s health providers now available.”
For an appointment with a women’s health provider, call Riverwood’s specialty clinic at 218-927-5566.
