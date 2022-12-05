Marcy Mateyka with her DAISY award.

Riverwood Healthcare Center participates in the DAISY Award honoring nurses who have been recognized by a patient for an extraordinary act of compassion or a relationship that they have created with a patient that truly made a difference.  The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. 

A 2022 DAISY award recipient is Marcy Mateyka, a registered nurse care manager at Riverwood’s Aitkin primary care clinic. She has worked in the medical field since she graduated high school.  She spent nine years in the U.S. Air Force as an EMT/medical technician and then pursued nursing education and worked as a medical assistant and licensed practical nurse. She completed her registered nurse degree in 2014. She has worked at Riverwood for more than 20 years, taking some time out to raise her children, Alex and Hannah.

