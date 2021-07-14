Riverwood Healthcare Center recently announced the addition of a new family physician to its medical staff. Dr. Chris Hughes, who is beginning his third year at the Duluth Family Practice Residency, has signed on to begin his practice at Riverwood in late summer 2022.
Hughes earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth. In 2018, he received the Rural Physician Associate Program Student Achievement award after completing nine months of clinical training at Lakewood Health System in Staples.
A graduate of Aitkin High School and son of Dr. Don and Cathy Hughes, Dr. Chris Hughes’ connections to the local community are strong. While attending college, he worked as a nursing assistant at Riverwood for five years.
“I’m excited to join the exceptional Riverwood team, including the physician group, nurses and other support staff, many of whom I’ve worked with in years past,” Hughes said. “My wife and I look forward to raising our family in a small town where we can become part of the community. We’re very happy to be coming home.”
Dr. Hughes and wife Natalie have a young daughter, Grace. Natalie, whose maiden name was Brown, grew up in Baxter and graduated from Brainerd.
