During her 20s and early 30s, Miranda King, Aitkin, suffered from chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). At age 34, she finally found permanent relief through treatment at the Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn Center at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
“I was unable to eat a lot of foods or drink certain things because I would become so miserable with acid reflux and heartburn,” King explained. “To get some relief I was taking omeprazole and multiple TUMS daily. I couldn’t sleep well at night because I was so uncomfortable and had to sleep with my head up.” Miranda set up an appointment to get evaluated for acid reflux care with Dr. Andrew Loveitt, reflux specialist and Thomas Hirsch, physician assistant, at Riverwood’s specialty clinic in Aitkin.
“Dr. Loveitt was awesome,” King said. “He explained everything he was going to do and what was going to happen afterward. He made sure that I was comfortable with everything, showing me forms and pictures of what I should expect and what he was going to do. I felt very good about what was going to happen during and after the procedure.”
King added, “Dawn Harcey, clinical nurse coordinator, was so helpful with setting up my appointments. She called a few times after the procedure to make sure I was doing well and to answer any questions.”
Loveitt performed a Toupet fundoplication and hiatal hernia repair to strengthen the valve between the esophagus and the stomach, preventing the backflow of acid.
“I can now eat and drink anything I want and not have to worry about becoming uncomfortable or miserable,” King said. “Following my treatment, I have not had to take any medications. It is an amazing feeling to not have to worry about what is going to happen if I eat certain things.”
King’s advice to others who are suffering from GERD: “If your heartburn and acid reflux is bad, it is so worth it to seek treatment. It changed my life for the better!”
