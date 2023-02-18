Riverwood Healthcare Center reported that significant progress has been made on its surgery expansion construction project at its hospital in Aitkin.
Designed by DSGW Architects with Kraus-Anderson as the general contractor and construction manager, the surgery expansion project will feature a 72,000-square-foot surgery addition. Construction has been underway since August 2022.
The outline of the new surgery addition is now more visible with cement walls going up above ground. In 50 working days, progress included 1,000 feet of wall and footings and 150 pier pads. Masonry walls are beginning to take shape, nearing a 10,000 block count.
There are approximately 80 feet of footings and walls yet to pour, which are intentionally left out until early summer. The surgery expansion project completion is estimated for fall 2024.
The hospital’s new surgery space will consist of approximately 60,500 square feet of new surgical departments, including six operating rooms, two large procedure rooms, three endoscopy rooms, 25 prep and recovery rooms, post-anesthesia care unit, sterile processing and staff support. The addition will also include approximately 12,000 square feet of clinical space for general surgery, urology and OB/GYN.
“Hats off to all the earthwork and concrete vendors and Kraus Anderson for moving this project forward smoothly and on time,” Riverwood CEO Ken Westman said. “We are excited to grow our surgery space and capacity to enhance surgical care for the communities we serve.”
Riverwood Foundation is seeking community support for this project via a Strengthening Our Roots capital campaign. Foundation Director Katie Nelson may be contacted for more information at 218-927-5158 or knelson2@rwhealth.org.
