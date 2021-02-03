Riverwood Healthcare Center continues to offer virtual forums with COVID-19 updates regularly to inform the public of local issues and information.
The next forum will be offered via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2:30-3 p.m. Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Janet Larson will present information on COVID-induced stress disorder, the symptoms and healthy ways to cope with them.
The program will include a question-and-answer session.
Sign up with an opportunity to submit questions in advance at rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T69iGA9NTvaJPpo09o-Gdg.
This forum invitation link is posted on Riverwood’s website; simply click on the COVID-19 link at the top of the homepage to see forum invitations and recordings, vaccine information and more.
To be added to the email list for invitations to Riverwood virtual forums email healthyliving@rwhealth.org
