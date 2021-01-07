The Urgent Care Clinic at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin has a new name. Effective Jan. 11, Riverwood Same Day Clinic will replace the urgent care name.
The Riverwood Same Day Clinic will continue to offer the same care as previously offered through the Urgent Care linic. Walk-in care is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The Same Day Clinic will expand access by offering additional same-day appointments via face-to-face and virtual visits.
“Our goal with this change is to expand access to medical care for our community,” explained Dan Schletty, director of ambulatory care at Riverwood. “Establishing a primary care provider is essential for ongoing care and health maintenance. We have implemented strategies to enhance access to primary care services but realize your primary care provider may not always have same-day availability.”
“The Same Day Clinic will ensure our patients have access to same- day care through walk-in services and scheduled appointments. Both face-to-face visits and virtual visits can be scheduled through the Same Day Clinic. This change will not only improve access but should reduce the likelihood of unexpected wait times. Patients are encouraged to call ahead for appointment availability,” Schletty added.
For same-day care availability, call Riverwood’s clinic appointment line at 218-927-2157. Same-day care does not replace the need for a primary care provider for routine and ongoing medical care.
“After a same day visit, we ensure patients are scheduled with their primary care providers for any follow-up needs,” Schletty said.
The lead providers who staff Riverwood’s Same Day Clinic include Physician Assistant Tammy Berg, Nurse Practitioner Amy Thesing and Nurse Practitioner Karen Bartron-Sundeen. These providers are experienced in treating adults and children for many common illnesses and injuries.
Same-day care providers treat a wide range of medical issues that are not quite an emergency but still require quick medical attention.
Common ailments that can be addressed with same-day care services include cold, cough or respiratory symptoms; stomach flu, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; respiratory/sinus infection; sore throat/strep throat; ear ache or infection; pink eye; simple cuts and lacerations; bladder or urinary tract infections; tick bites; minor burns and more.
Riverwood also operates a Saturday clinic, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in Aitkin. Schedule appointments in advance at 218-927-2157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.