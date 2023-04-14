Riverwood Healthcare Center is one of two rural health care systems selected by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant to implement a pilot program to improve dietary health, reduce food insecurity, health care use and costs for populations within their communities.
Under this USDA grant, Riverwood will partner with Aitkin County Public Health’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) program to design a pilot produce program tailored to specific community needs and resources. The goal of the program is to demonstrate the impact of food prescriptions through increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.
“This is exciting to be one of two rural health care organizations to have been chosen. As a result of receiving this grant, Riverwood patients who qualify will greatly benefit from healthy fruits and vegetables”, said Dan Schletty, director of ambulatory services at Riverwood.
COMMUNITY PARTNER AWARDS
The Aitkin School District applied to receive a community partner award to help fund small coolers for both share tables at Rippleside Elementary and Aitkin High School.
Share tables are an effort to reduce the amount of food waste in schools. Children place unconsumed food and beverage items that they have chosen not to eat or drink on the share table. This provides other children the opportunity to take additional helpings of food or beverages at no additional cost.
Aitkin County CARE applied to receive a community partner award to help fund Power of Produce (PoP) coupons for seniors.
Participants will receive $2 coupons at each market day to spend on local and fresh produce at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market.
