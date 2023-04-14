Riverwood Healthcare Center is one of two rural health care systems selected by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant to implement a pilot program to improve dietary health, reduce food insecurity, health care use and costs for populations within their communities.

Under this USDA grant, Riverwood will partner with Aitkin County Public Health’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) program to design a pilot produce program tailored to specific community needs and resources. The goal of the program is to demonstrate the impact of food prescriptions through increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

