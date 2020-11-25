Riverwood Healthcare Center will not be offering COVID-19 testing on Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day.
Testing will again be open in Aitkin and McGregor on Friday, Nov. 27. Testing hours in Aitkin are 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 12:30-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. In McGregor, testing hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
An appointment is required for COVID-19 testing at Riverwood; call 218-927-2157.
For information on COVID-19 symptoms and testing, call the Riverwood Coronavirus Helpline at 844-428-1323, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For additional options on COVID-19 testing, go to the Minnesota Department of Health website, mn.gov/covid19/, which lists test centers around the state, including Duluth, Hibbing and Wadena. An At Home saliva test is also now available to Minnesotans statewide.
