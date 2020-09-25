Riverwood Healthcare Center has made some updates for its restricted visitor policy, but limitations are still needed to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions.
For those hospitalized patients who are critically ill or in the ICU, up to two adult visitors may be allowed from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Labor and Delivery patients may have one visitor age 18 or older with no time restrictions. The nursing staff can help hospital patients arrange face-to-face video visits with their loved ones via Zoom with iPads recently purchased.
For surgery patients, one adult visitor may be allowed. Compassionate exceptions may be made according to the situation.
For those patients requiring emergency care, family members/visitors are asked to wait in their cars and are given a communication card to fill in with their contact information for the ER staff to call with updates. One family member may be allowed into the ER depending on the individual circumstances, including end-of-life care.
For clinic appointments, if necessary due to mental or physical disability or other health-related factors, one person (spouse, parent of a minor or health care decision-maker) may escort patients to outpatient/clinic appointments. Others who are accompanying patients are asked to wait in their vehicle whenever possible to limit the number of people and potential exposure to illness in Riverwood facilities.
Those who are sick or displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to visit patients. All visitors to hospital and clinics will be screened for symptoms and COVID-19 risk at each visit. Everyone – including patients, visitors and staff – is required to wear a mask when entering a Riverwood facility. Exceptions will be made for those with breathing difficulties and children under age 5.
“As we move into the flu season, we may need to adjust our visitor restrictions again as illness becomes widespread.” said Director of Nursing Jeanine LeBlanc. “We appreciate your support and patience as we work diligently to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
AITKIN ENTRANCE USE, SCREENING
Riverwood continues to use designated entrances for different uses to limit exposure to COVID-19 at its Aitkin hospital and clinic facility.
The main entrance, marked with a yellow sign, is for emergency and urgent care patients only. Screening was moved from the entryway to the front desk in the main lobby in mid-September.
The Therapy Services entrance, marked with a blue sign, is for outpatient and clinic appointments and all visitors.
The Support Services entrance, marked with a green sign, is for use by surgery patients only.
Screening for COVID-19 symptoms of all entering Riverwood facilities, including the staff, is necessary to maintain a safe environment for all as the pandemic continues. Social distance signs remind all to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer is another important precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.