Riverwood Healthcare Center continues to offer virtual forums with COVID-19 updates regularly to inform the public of local issues and information.
The next forum will be offered via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 2:30-3 p.m.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Janet Larson will provide a short presentation on COVID-19 and Mental Health. Larsonwill describe the impact of social isolation and unemployment on mental health and how to use positive emotions and other steps to address anxiety and depression. The program will include a question-and-answer session.
Sign up with an opportunity to submit questions in advance at rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VOJgUHJIS6-ktUMMGQqBQA.
This forum invitation link is posted on Riverwood’s website. Click on the COVID-19 link at the top of the homepage to see forum invitations and recordings, vaccine information and more.
To be added to the email list for invitations to Riverwood virtual forums email healthyliving@rwhealth.org.
Riverwood will continue to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its staff according to state and federal guidelines during the first phase of vaccine rollout, which started in late December. No information is yet available about when the vaccine will be available locally to specific age groups, those with vulnerable health conditions and the general public.
