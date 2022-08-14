Urologist Matthew Watson, D.O., will join the medical staff of Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin in August.
Dr. Watson will provide state-of-the-art care in the diagnosis, treatment and management of both male and female urinary tract conditions and reproductive issues. Care will include screening, diagnostic evaluation, the full spectrum of clinical urology, in-clinic procedures and surgery including robotic-assisted surgery.
During completion of a Urological Surgery Residency at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, he was involved in the American Urological Association Policy and Advocacy Resident Workgroup. He earned his medical degree at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, during which time he was selected to participate in the National Institute of Health Medical Research Scholars Program. He then went on to complete a Cancer Research Training Award Fellowship within the NIH Urological Oncology Branch. Watson holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, society and the environment from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
A member of the American Urological Association, Watson has published numerous papers and book chapters. Outside his practice, Watson enjoys traveling, trying new foods, being outdoors and philosophical conversations.
Watson joins the urology team at Riverwood of Dr. Brandon Reynolds, Urologic Nurse Practitioner Cindy Hauser, and Amanda Peka, nurse coordinator.
For an appointment with Dr. Watson, call Riverwood’s specialty clinic at 218-927-5566.
